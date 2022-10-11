News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Representative Looking To Create Volunteer Watch Program

Reporter Chris Barnum

Oct 10, 2022

A Lake Area state representative wants to establish a volunteer Lake Watch Program which would have residents keep an eye out for boating and other water safety concerns and report them to authorities.

Representative Dr. Lisa Thomas says it would be much like a Neighborhood Watch Program.

And she’s scheduled a public meeting for next week in Osage Beach about the idea.

Representative Thomas tells KRMS it’s a follow-up to a series of meetings held last year where residents, businesspeople and visitors identified issues of concern.

She says representatives from the Water Patrol, Coast Guard Auxiliary and Ameren as well as other local organizations and experts will be at the upcoming meeting to review the status of previously raised issues and to discuss establishing a Lake Watch Program.

She says such a program provide extra eyes and ears to observe boating activity in their area of the Lake but would not have official law enforcement duties.

The meeting is set for Thursday October 20th from 11 AM until 1 PM at Osage Beach City Hall.

