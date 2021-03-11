Lake Representative Pollock Introduces Immunization Requirement Bill For Students

A Missouri House committee is considering a bill that would relax immunization requirements for students in school.

Lake Area Republican Representative Suzie Pollock of Lebanon is sponsoring the bill that would require only public school students to have immunizations.

But some of those students would be allowed to go to public schools without a specific immunization if they can prove they’re already immune from a given disease.

Pollock says an estimated 500 people have submitted written testimony supporting the proposal.