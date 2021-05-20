Lake Representative Vicky Hartzler Calls Out China In New Video Series

A Missouri Representative in the U-S House is now making videos about what she calls threats to the U-S from China.

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler has released the second part of the series, ‘The Threat of China.’

Hartzler says the four-part video series outlines military and economic threats posed by China to the U-S and also human rights violations by the Chinese Communist Party.

Hartzler represents Missouri’s 4th Congressional District which covers the Lake of the Ozarks.

***Additional Info***

WASHINGTON, DC—Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (MO-04), a Commissioner of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) and a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, launched her four-part video series today entitled, “The Threat of China”, which provides a current glimpse of the growing Chinese threat to America and what our nation must do to combat their rise in the 21st century.

“The growing threat of China is much larger than many Americans realize, warranting the need for our nation’s leaders to stand up, speak out, and educate the public on the extent of these dangers,” Hartzler said. “It is my hope that this series will become an informative resource for all Americans as China’s increased relevance requires disciplined action by the United States in the near future and beyond.”

This four-part campaign outlines the military threats, economic threats, malign influence, and human rights abuses done by the Chinese Communist Party, and will be viewable on Rep. Hartzler’s House website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages. New installments will be released weekly.

Episode one, highlighting China’s military threats, is available to watch now.

Constituents of Missouri’s Fourth Congressional District are encouraged to engage with these videos, submitting questions and comments which will be answered in the final installment of the series.

Rep. Hartzler, along with her CECC colleagues, were collectively sanctioned by the Chinese government for their efforts advocating against China’s human rights abuses.