Lake Representative Vicky Hartzler Responds To Joe Biden’s Address To Congress

A U-S Representative from the Lake Area is responding to Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress Wednesday night.

Missouri Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler says Biden’s time in office has closed school’s for children while opening U-S borders to illegal immigration.

Hartzler also says gas prices are going up and jobs are being lost due to the cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline.

Hartzler also adds Biden is taking undue credit for COVID-19 vaccines.

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (MO-04) issued the following statement regarding this evening’s joint address to Congress by President Biden:

“This evening, President Biden addressed Congress regarding the first 100 days of his administration. But in his speech, he failed to understand the gravity in which his partisan proposals have been a detriment to the American people — while also taking undue credit for a coronavirus vaccine he inherited from the previous administration’s unprecedented efforts.

During his time in the White House, his administration closed our children’s schools while opening our borders to illegal immigration, raised gas prices by cancelling the Keystone Pipeline which employed thousands, proposed tax increases which would result in one million jobs lost for hardworking Americans, and attacked our institutions with plans to pack the Supreme Court.

To call this platform a disappointment would be an understatement.

America is the land of freedom and opportunity — not of big government and restrictive mandates. I implore President Biden to spend his remaining term in office working for the American people by providing real solutions to the crisis on the border and resisting the urge to dramatically reshape and damage our nation with the socialist policies from the far-left of his party.”