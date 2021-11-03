News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Resident Arrested In 2013 For Drug Charges Commuted By Governor Parson

By

closeup photo of gavel

Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A Lake Area resident serving time in the department of corrections will not have to spend much more time in prison.

Dean Ballentine, now 57-years-old, had been serving 13 years after pleading guilty in Camden County back in May, 2013, to a felony distribution and possession drug charge.

Ballentine’s name appears on a list of two inmates having their sentences commuted and 18 others who are receiving pardons.

Governor Mike Parson announced the pardons and commutations earlier this week.

A release date for Ballentine has not been announced.

 

***More details:

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – On Friday, October 29, 2021, Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons and approved two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration. 

 

Commutations:
1) Dean Ballentine
2) Gary Helwig

 

