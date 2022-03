An accident Friday afternoon on U.S. 54 at Route-J in Camden County sends one person to the emergency room with moderate injuries.

The highway patrol says it happened when 19-year-old Kolten Hutton attempted to turn onto 54 pulling into the path of a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Patrick Shields, of Branson.

Shields was uninjured while Hutton suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional.

Both drivers had been wearing seat belts at the time.