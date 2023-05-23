Lake Resident Survives RV Fire In Gravois Mills

A lake area resident is lucky to be alive today after being rescued from an R-V fire in the 26-thousand block of north highway-5 in Gravois Mills.

Gravois Deputy Chief John Scheper says personnel were dispatched to the scene around 7:40 Thursday night and, upon arrival, confirmed preliminary reports that the woman and her two dogs were inside the structure.

Firefighters made immediate entry into the structure to remove the woman and her dogs who were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by Mid-MO E-M-S personnel.

The fire was quickly extinguished and blamed on dry cooking.

The Sunrise Beach Fire District provided cover while Gravois was at the scene.