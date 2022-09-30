Lake Staple In Fort Myers Destroyed By Ian

A Lake Area staple for the past few years in Fort Myers is no more.

What was known as Shucker’s at The Gulfshore and The Cottage Bar was destroyed by Category 4 Hurricane Ian after the eyewall’s backside pummeled the area.

Shucker’s had been the home to the annual Lake of the Ozarks party in Fort Myers since it’s relocation from the Fish House.

Each year residents from the Lake, along with our sister station 93.5 ROCKS would put together a January party at the facility, which was completely washed away from the storm surge.

There’s no word from the owner’s whether or not it will be rebuilt, but it joins a long list of Fort Myers Beach businesses that were totaled or wiped off the map after the storm came through.

This coming January’s event was actually being planned at a new location, The Original Shrimp Dock Bar & Grill, which is located between the beach and the bay area.

It’s unknown at this time if that business sustained any damage or if it was also destroyed by the Hurricane.