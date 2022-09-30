News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Lake Staple In Fort Myers Destroyed By Ian

ByReporter John Rogger

Sep 29, 2022 , ,

A Lake Area staple for the past few years in Fort Myers is no more.

What was known as Shucker’s at The Gulfshore and The Cottage Bar was destroyed by Category 4 Hurricane Ian after the eyewall’s backside pummeled the area.

Shucker’s had been the home to the annual Lake of the Ozarks party in Fort Myers since it’s relocation from the Fish House.

Each year residents from the Lake, along with our sister station 93.5 ROCKS would put together a January party at the facility, which was completely washed away from the storm surge.

There’s no word from the owner’s whether or not it will be rebuilt, but it joins a long list of Fort Myers Beach businesses that were totaled or wiped off the map after the storm came through.

This coming January’s event was actually being planned at a new location, The Original Shrimp Dock Bar & Grill, which is located between the beach and the bay area.

It’s unknown at this time if that business sustained any damage or if it was also destroyed by the Hurricane.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Camden Sheriff’s Office Offers Tips During String Of Vehicle Break-ins

Sep 29, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

FBI Data Shows Missouri Is 6th Highest In The Nation For Violent Crime

Sep 29, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local News School News Top Stories

AG Schmitt Files Lawsuit Against Biden For Student Loan Forgiveness

Sep 29, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Lake Staple In Fort Myers Destroyed By Ian

Sep 29, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Camden Sheriff’s Office Offers Tips During String Of Vehicle Break-ins

Sep 29, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

FBI Data Shows Missouri Is 6th Highest In The Nation For Violent Crime

Sep 29, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local News School News Top Stories

AG Schmitt Files Lawsuit Against Biden For Student Loan Forgiveness

Sep 29, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum