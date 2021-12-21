Two Lake Area students are getting top honors from Co-Mo Electric.

Officials say Joseph Courter and Mia Hunter were selected as Finalists in the COMO Connect youth essay contest.

Top scorers were invited to make a presentation a special dinner honoring the finalists earlier this month.

Courter will represent the Morgan County R-2 high school in an all-expense-paid trip to Washington D.C.

Hunter was awarded a trip to the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience in Jefferson City during the summer of 2022.

Photo courtesy of COMO.