Lake Students Honored In COMO Connect Youth Essay Contest

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 21, 2021 , , , ,

Two Lake Area students are getting top honors from Co-Mo Electric.

Officials say Joseph Courter and Mia Hunter were selected as Finalists in the COMO Connect youth essay contest.

Top scorers were invited to make a presentation a special dinner honoring the finalists earlier this month.

Courter will represent the Morgan County R-2 high school in an all-expense-paid trip to Washington D.C.

Hunter was awarded a trip to the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience in Jefferson City during the summer of 2022.

Photo courtesy of COMO.

