Lake US Rep Vicky Hartzler Looks At Possible Senate Run

Lake Area US House Representative Vicky Hartzler could be hinting at a run for the Senate Seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.

Hartzler’s campaign says they’ll be holding a special press conference at a shooting range near Kansas City next Thursday.

Hartlzer has been serving the Lake Area since 2011 and was recently re-elected for another term.

If she joins, she’ll face competition from former Governor Eric Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and St. Louis Lawyer Mark McCloskey, whose popularity grew after he confronted protestors when they entered his private property.