One event that won’t be affected by the cold weather is the annual Lake West Chamber of Commerce Business Expo. The expo will be held Saturday at Lake Christian Academy on Highway 5.

Chamber Director Paul Hooper says the event runs from 9-5 with free parking and admission. KRMS will be broadcasting live from our broadcast booth sponsored by Sunrise True Value Hardware.