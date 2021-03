A lake-wide candidates forum is happening Wednesday night in the Lake Area, and News / Talk KRMS is hosting the event.

Candidates for the April 6th city and school board elections will be at Seven Springs Winery in Linn Creek starting at 5 pm.

You can hear the forum on the radio at 1150 AM / 103.3 FM / or 97.5 FM, or by downloading the KRMS Radio app from the app store.

KRMS TV will be streaming live video at http://krmsradio.com.

The public is invited to attend.