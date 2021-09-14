Lake Wide Job And Career Fair Taking Place Today In Osage Beach

If you feel the time has come for a career change, you’re in luck.

Today (Tuesday) from 11AM until 6PM, News/Talk KRMS & Viper Communications is hosting a Lake Wide Job and Career fair at the Inn at Grand Glaize.

Residents from across the 4-county region, as well as cities outside the lake area, are welcome to attend for free.

It’s recommended you come dressed for an interview and bring a resume, as many lake area businesses will be on hand and are looking for employees today.

The Inn at Grand Glaize is located at 5142 Osage Beach Parkway, about a quarter-mile west of the bridge.

You can learn more below: