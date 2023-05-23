Laker Baseball Season Ends But Eldon Mustangs Move On To Sectionals

The season came to an end for Camdenton Laker baseball last night (Wednesday), losing to Glendale down in Branson in the district semifinals.

The final score was seven to five. Truly a historic year for Laker baseball Ozark conference champions.

They finish with a mark of 29 and 5.

But quietly, we do have a local team winning their baseball district.

It’s the Eldon Mustangs.

They get it done yesterday (Wednesday) as they win class four, district nine.

They beat California by a score of 8 to 1.

So, congratulations to the Mustangs.

They’ll have sectionals coming up next week.