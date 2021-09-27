News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Land Development Expected On Property Off Route 242

By

More commercial or residential developments could be on the way in the city of Lake Ozark.

At their most recent board of alderman meeting, officials are giving the green light to sub-divide a 66-acre property that’s been sitting dormant along Route 242 for nearly a decade.

The property is being broken up into 3 segments and one of the lots has been sold already, with the new property owner starting to make plans for it.

At this time, the area remains under the Horseshoe Bend Tax Increment Financing (TIF) project area started in 2006.

The next phase is for the developers and the city to work together to determine how they can get city utilities to the area, as there are none at this time.

It remains unknown what type of business or home development is being projected for that region.

