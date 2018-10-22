Landlord Accused of Shooting Tenant Scheduled for Court Appearance

A 60-year-old woman from Marthasville is scheduled to appear in a Miller County Circuit courtroom Tuesday on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Kathryn Neu was taken into custody in August after an, apparent, landlord-tenant dispute which came to an end with Neu, allegedly, shooting the unidentified woman in the leg…she was flown to University Hospital while Neu was booked into the Miller County Jail. Neu is free on a $10,000 bond. A waiver of formal arraignment has been filed clearing the case to proceed to trial.