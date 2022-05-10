Calling it a wait and see situation, emergency management officials in the lake area continue receiving reports of damage from last week’s heavy rains and flash flooding. One of the most recent reports, according to Camden County EMA Director Samantha Henley, is a 250-300 foot stretch of Wilbus Road, in the Sunrise Beach area.

NEWS-05-11-2022 CAMDEN LANDSLIDE - 10th May 2022

A number of roads and low water crossings remain closed around the lake area pending repairs. Officials also believe, when all the reports are received and documented, the lake area will be in line for a disaster declaration.