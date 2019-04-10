Large Crowd Shows Up With Questions About Medical Marijuana

There was a large turnout Tuesday night for a public forum to discuss medical marijuana rules in Osage Beach. The presentation focused on the evolving state regulations and how they’ll impact local guidelines. One of the first areas the city will focus on is determining how far facilities have to be from churches, schools, and daycares. The state sets the distance at 1,000 feet, but municipalities can change that with local ordinances.

City Administrator Jeana Woods says they want as much input from the public as possible when they create the local rules. They’ll be discussing the topic at several upcoming meetings. The first will be combined meeting between planning and zoning and the Board of Aldermen April 16th at 6pm.