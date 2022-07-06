A large plume of smoke seen across the lake was a boat fire.

According to the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, the fire took place off Dude Ranch Road.

They say a boat that was sitting on a trailer near a residence caught fire.

Crews worked to control the blaze as conditions remain dry in the region and it could have spread to nearby homes.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

***Full report:

At 2042 Osage Beach Firefighters were dispatched for a golf cart on fire next to a boat. While en route units were notified of a second fully involved structure fire in progress however it was determined to be the same incident.

Units were on scene within 7 minutes of the initial dispatch. Upon Engine 12’s arrival they had found a golf cart, an approximately 35 foot boat and a small 10×15’ shed well involved with fire. With minimal staffing of 1 driver and 2 firefighters they placed a 1 3/4” hose line in service and began aggressively attacking the fire within 1 minute of arrival. The bulk of the fire had placed 2 large propane tanks and 2 residences in danger less than 20 feet away. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and when station 1’s Engine 11 arrived a large portion of the fire was already knocked down and firefighters began overhaul.

Due to the quick actions despite minimal manpower firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent any damage to the residences using less than 2000 gallons of water.

During the incident 2 other medical emergencies were dispatched as well. The first being handled by Lake Ozark Fire and the second was handled by Engine 11.

Thank you to our mutual aid agencies Lake Ozark Fire Protection District, Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District and Mid-County Fire Protection District. Also, thank you to Osage Beach Ambulance for standing by and keeping our firefighters safe and hydrated during the incident.

Photo Credit: Marc Haycook