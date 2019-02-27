News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lark Ozark Woman Arrested After Child Suffers Severe Burns

A 25-year-old Lake Ozark woman faces felony charges after a sequence of events which,allegedly, left her six-month-old daughter with severe burns and her four-year-old son testing positive for amphetamines. According to the probable cause statement filed Tuesday in the Miller County Courthouse, Elizabeth Austin left her six-month-old in the bath tub with water running while trying to control her four-year-old who, she claimed, was walking around the apartment with a knife. During that time, Austin’s two-year-old then reportedly pushed the toddler’s bath tub under the water and turned the faucet all the way to hot. After hearing the toddler scream, Austin went back into the bathroom to remove her from the water and made her a bottle before noticing her skin beginning to peel and contacted a previous foster mother before calling for 9-1-1 help. Search warrants were applied for and an undisclosed amount of meth and a scale were seized from the apartment. The child who was burned in the tub was flown to the University of Kansas Health System and was, reportedly, on a ventilator. Austin is being held in the Miller County Jail on a $100-thousand bond.

