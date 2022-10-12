Last Day To Register To Vote Is Wednesday

Currently unregistered Missouri residents who want to vote in the November general election have until TOMORROW, October 12th to submit their application.

You can register online, print off an application from the Secretary of State’s website and mail it in as long as it’s postmarked by 11:59 PM tomorrow night, or go to any location providing government services, like a library or motor vehicle registration office, and fill out the application in person.

Under the recently enacted state election law voters must show a government-issued photo ID to cast a traditional ballot but can cast a provisional ballot if they do not have one.

There is still an active legal challenge to the voter photo ID requirement.

Requests to halt enforcement of those provisions are pending in front of a Cole County Circuit Court Judge.