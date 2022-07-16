News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Local News

Late Night Accident Sends Man from Roach to the ER

ByKRMS News

Jul 15, 2022

A 32-year-old from Roach is injured late Thursday night in a one-vehicle accident on highway-42 at the Brushy Branch Cutt Off in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened when the vehicle driven by Ricky Rembold traveled off the roadway and started sliding before returning to the roadway and traveling off the other side striking a tree. Rembold suffered moderate injuries and was treated at Lake Regional. It’s unknown if Rembold was wearing a seat belt at the time. The highway patrol also says that Rembold faces a pending DWI charge as a result of the accident.

