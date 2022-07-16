A 32-year-old from Roach is injured late Thursday night in a one-vehicle accident on highway-42 at the Brushy Branch Cutt Off in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened when the vehicle driven by Ricky Rembold traveled off the roadway and started sliding before returning to the roadway and traveling off the other side striking a tree. Rembold suffered moderate injuries and was treated at Lake Regional. It’s unknown if Rembold was wearing a seat belt at the time. The highway patrol also says that Rembold faces a pending DWI charge as a result of the accident.

Post navigation