Late Night Disturbance Lands Lake Ozark Man in Jail

A 21-year-old Lake Ozark man faces felony weapons charges after a disturbance late Thursday night.

The probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Courthouse alleges that Maxon Castle came out of his apartment brandishing a handgun and pointing it at several people in the complex.

Witnesses and victims told arriving officers that Castle was confronted by several of the subjects who were able to physically restrain him and take the loaded and chambered gun away from him. Castle also allegedly told officers that he had taken anti-psychotics and consumed alcohol prior to the disturbance.

Castle is formally charged with unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting and unlawful use of a weapon for possessing it while intoxicated. He was being held in the Miller County Jail on a $20,000 bond.