Late-Season BWI Arrest Reported

If you’re keeping statistics for incidents on the water this season, don’t close your book just yet. The Water Patrol has made a late-season arrest for boating while intoxicated. A 44-year old man from Overland Park, Kansas was issued a summons shortly before 9:30 Monday night for BWI and displaying lights other than prescribed on a watercraft. The report indicates that the stop was made in Camden County but does not include any other specific location details.