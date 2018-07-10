Laurie BOA, Osage Beach P&Z Meet Tonight

Officials from the City of Laurie and the Osage Beach Planning and Zoning Commission are scheduled to be back in session tonight. Highlighting business in Laurie will be unfinished business and discussion about the waterline expansion and sidewalk projects, and street repairs. Department heads and board reports along with a closed session to consider personnel also appear on the agenda. The Laurie city meeting begins at 6:00. Also meeting tonight is the P&Z commission in Osage Beach with discussion items to include sewer guideline amendments. The Osage Beach P&Z meeting also begins at 6:00.