News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Laurie BOA, Osage Beach P&Z Meet Tonight

By Leave a Comment

Officials from the City of Laurie and the Osage Beach Planning and Zoning Commission are scheduled to be back in session tonight. Highlighting business in Laurie will be unfinished business and discussion about the waterline expansion and sidewalk projects, and street repairs. Department heads and board reports along with a closed session to consider personnel also appear on the agenda. The Laurie city meeting begins at 6:00. Also meeting tonight is the P&Z commission in Osage Beach with discussion items to include sewer guideline amendments. The Osage Beach P&Z meeting also begins at 6:00.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!