It should be a fairly quick evening when the Laurie Board of Aldermen meets this week. Unfinished business items on the agenda are limited to an update on the waterline expansion and discussion of some issues on Deer Valley Road. Four items are listed under new business, including a recommendation on a grant application. City Clerk Vanessa Hebrank says sales taxes have been fluctuating in the city. In December, City Sales Tax, Street Sales Tax, and Sewer Sales Tax figures were all down from the previous year. All three categories rebounded with increases in January but all remain slightly down for the two month period. The Laurie Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday at 6pm.