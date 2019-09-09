The Laurie Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday with a light agenda on tap. They’re expected to present an award to Lake House Inn Motel for beautification efforts. They’re also still working on the easements for the Route O water line project. Former City Clerk Ron Clarke is back and acting in the clerk’s role on an interim basis. In a related housekeeping measure, the board is expected to vote to authorize him to sign checks during the time of his employment. The board meets Tuesday at 6pm.