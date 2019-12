They’re talking budgets in Laurie. The Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday to vote on first and second reading of an ordinance to adopt the budget for fiscal year 2020. Also on the agenda for the meeting is consideration of a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission to replat a pair of lots in Big Creek Plaza. The Board will also hear reports from the city’s department heads. Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6pm at Laurie City Hall.