Laurie Board to Vote on Sewer Rate Increase

An increase in sewer rates tops the agenda for the Laurie Board of Aldermen. If approved, sewer rates will increase by 10%. It will be the first sewer rate increase since 2016. There’s also a public meeting coming up that the board wants residents to be aware of. Bartlett & West requested the meeting to talk with residents that will be affected by the Route O water line project. That meeting will be held Tuesday at 5pm. That’s just before the regularly scheduled board meeting, which is set for 6pm that same evening.