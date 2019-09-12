Laurie Hillbilly Fair Celebrates 50 Years

An annual festival in Laurie is celebrating 50 years this weekend. The Hillbilly Fair kicks off Friday.

Events Coordinator Barbie Woods says the list of events includes everything from a cornhole tournament and rat-rod show, to a parade, a water war between firefighters, and even some good spirited fun among law enforcement. The Laurie Police and Camden County deputies will be competing in a donut-eating contest. The fairgrounds open at 3pm Friday with opening ceremonies set for 4pm. The parade will be Saturday at 10am.