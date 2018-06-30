Laurie Man Charged After Car Accident

A Laurie man faces criminal charges after a car accident in Camden County. 26-year old Sebastian Tucker was driving on Highway 5 near Sun Dust Lane Friday evening when he crossed the center line and overcorrected. That sent his vehicle off the roadway where it overturned. Tucker was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Lake Regional with moderate injuries. Tucker faces charges of DWI, no seatbelt, and failure to drive on the right side causing an accident.