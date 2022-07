A Laurie man has serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Friday.

According to the Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Timothy Farr lost control of his Harley Davidson on Highway 42 in Miller County around 9:45 pm.

He was ejected from the Motorcycle and then it struck the side of a 2008 Dodge Truck driven by 43-year-old Kevin Cole of Wildwood.

Officials say Farr was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of his injuries.