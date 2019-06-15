Laurie Police Report Drug Bust

A Laurie man is facing charges after a recent drug bust. Laurie Police Chief Mark Black says his department, with the assistance of local drug task forces, conducted what’s known as a “knock and talk” during which they received permission to search the premises. During the search, they found several thousand dollars in cash and between three and four pounds of marijuana. Michael David Malloy has been charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance other than 35 grams or less or marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.