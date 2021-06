An 83-year-old Laurie woman has minor injuries after a crash in Morgan County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the woman was driving south on Highway 5, but drove through the intersection of U-S 50 in Tipton.

Investigators say the woman’s car went airborne after it left the road and then hit a pile of rocks.

The woman was taken to Bothwell Hospital with minor injuries and her car was totaled.