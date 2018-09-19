Law Enforcement Assessment Back on Agenda in Osage Beach

A proposal for a top-to-bottom evaluation of the Osage Beach Police Department will be up for discussion at Thursday’s Board of Aldermen Meeting. The topic was first discussed at a meeting in July where it was tabled to allow for more research. City Administrator Jeana Woods is proposing to hire a professional agency to conduct the evaluation.

NEWS-7-11-18 Jeana on police assessment - 12th July 2018

The proposal would cost over $43,000. Several other items appear on the agenda, including authorization to apply for grant funds for an apron reconstruction project at Lee C. Fine airport. Thursday’s meeting begins at 6pm.