News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Law Enforcement Assessment Back on Agenda in Osage Beach

By Leave a Comment

A proposal for a top-to-bottom evaluation of the Osage Beach Police Department will be up for discussion at Thursday’s Board of Aldermen Meeting.  The topic was first discussed at a meeting in July where it was tabled to allow for more research.  City Administrator Jeana Woods is proposing to hire a professional agency to conduct the evaluation.

 

      NEWS-7-11-18 Jeana on police assessment - 12th July 2018

 

The proposal would cost over $43,000.  Several other items appear on the agenda, including authorization to apply for grant funds for an apron reconstruction project at Lee C. Fine airport.  Thursday’s meeting begins at 6pm.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!