Law Enforcement Preparing for “Click It or Ticket” Campaign

Most local law enforcement agencies will be joining a nationwide effort to crack down on seat belt violations. The annual “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period begins May 20th and lasts through June 2nd. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire say that while it’s something they routinely look for, there’s a more intense focus on it during the designated time period.

NEWS-5-11-19 Louie Click It or Ticket - 13th May 2019

It’s one of just several targeted enforcement campaigns law enforcement participates in in order to qualify for state and federal grant money.