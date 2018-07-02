News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Law Enforcement Preparing for July 4th Holiday

With the July 4th holiday arriving in the middle of the week, the roadways will be busier this weekend and next meaning law enforcement will also be busier over the same time period. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire and Morgan County Sheriff Norman Dills say their departments will be out in force, at least, through the official holiday period trying to remove impaired drivers from the roadways. In 2017 alone, over the 4th of July holiday period, there were 26 people killed and 469 others injured, statewide, with more than 170 arrested for impaired driving. Sheriff Gregoire also says the key to cutting down on those numbers starts with common sense and making smart decisions. The official counting period for this year’s holiday begins at 6pm on Tuesday and comes to an end at 11:59 Wednesday night.

