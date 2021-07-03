Law Enforcement Ready For Busy Holiday Weekend

Local law enforcement will in full force over the Fourth of July Holiday.

The Sheriff of Camden County’s watching as traffic spikes in Lake of the Ozarks.

“Ease off the gas a bit. Don’t let things get out of hand. Don’t get mad when someone cuts you off…maybe they’re lost and they’re just trying to find out where they are. Remember there are 47,000 of us and millions of them, we know where we’re going…they don’t” says Sheriff Tony Helms, “Drive safely…wear a seat-belt, get a sober driver…take an uber…get someone to drive you where you need to go. We want you to have fun, but just be safe for goodness sakes.”

He tells KRMS News the traffic started picking up Thursday and now we’re looking at clear, sunny weather for Independence Day, which means even more tourists will likely take the last minute decision to come to the Lake area.