Law Enforcement Searching For Missing Camden County Teen

Reporter Chris Barnum

Oct 21, 2022

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for information which could solve, what’s now being called, a missing persons case.

Sergeant Scott Hines says that 16-year-old Dylan Ford, of Climax Springs, walked away from his home on October 1st.

Despite being considered an habitual runaway, the family is asking for assisting in locating him.

Ford has also, since, been listed on the highway patrol’s “Missing Persons Clearinghouse.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dylan Ford should contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement.

 

