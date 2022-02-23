An Ozark area lawmaker is hoping to strengthen protections for victims of domestic violence.

State Representative Lane Roberts is sponsoring a bill that deals with several issues when it comes to domestic violence, including an order of protection and court testimonies.

The bill would also extend protection from a 2021 law, allowing victims to testify remotely in criminal cases.

That keeps the victims from having to be in the same room as their abuser.

House Bill 1699 has already gone through a public hearing and preliminary vote, but has not yet seen a vote of the entire house.