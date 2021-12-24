A Missouri lawmaker is looking at expanding the number of substitute teachers the show me state has.

Representative Ed Lewis of Moberly says he’s pre-filing legalization that would all school districts to distribute background check results of substitutes to all schools statewide.

Lewis says that if they wanted to do that right now, the teacher would have to pay a $50 fee for a background check for each of the schools they would work for, which doesn’t make sense if they’ve already done the paperwork.

Missouri has been dealing with a shortage of teachers and substitute teachers since the start of the Pandemic.