Lawmakers Amend Vehicle Sales Tax Allowance

The state legislature has passed an amendment to address a recent court ruling regarding sales tax allowances on sold vehicles. The court ruled that people selling more than one vehicle, trailer, boat, or outboard motor could only apply the proceeds from one sale to the sales tax on the purchase of a new vehicle. That was in conflict with the previous practice allowed by the Department of Revenue. During a special session called by the Governor, the legislature approved HB1, amending state law to allow for multiple credits.