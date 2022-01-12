Lawmakers are approaching a deadline on redistricting.

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census helps determine where population is and how it should be represented. To this end, the Legislature has a role in shaping congressional districts for the coming decade.

Missouri Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says, on paper, redistricting is a simple process…“You have to pass a constitutional map, and you have to have at least 18 votes to pass the map.”

In the meantime, citizens’ commissions have worked on new district maps for both Missouri Senate and House districts.

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo of Kansas City adds there is still time for negotiations on the congressional redistricting map…“We are willing to have conversations and talk about how we can make the map better, but, I do believe we’ve started from a position of the middle of the road.”

There are some who hope to have redistricting finished by Feb. 1.

One of the proposed changes in redistricting include moving parts of the 4th district, including Laclede and Pulaski Counties, into the 8th district while expanding the 3rd district further into Camden County.

Another item with a short window for finishing is the supplemental budget for the current fiscal year. Because of some federal funding, this has to be completed by March 1.