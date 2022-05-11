News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lawmakers Make Final Push For Redistricting Changes

ByReporter John Rogger

May 11, 2022 , , ,

State lawmakers find themselves in a race against the clock when it comes to approving a new congressional redistricting plan.

With days remaining in the regular legislative session, the Missouri House of Representatives sends a new congressional redistricting plan to the upper chamber.

Missouri Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says a new congressional redistricting map comes from House Bill 2909“They’re going to send a map over to us and hopefully we’ll have enough people who will be selfless enough to get out of the way and not send this thing to court.”

Both chambers have avoided a conference committee on an earlier version of congressional redistricting.

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo of Kansas City says he still favors the map Missouri senators passed as part of House Bill 2117 earlier this session…“If in fact they can make everybody happy and find the unicorn map, as I’ve been saying for this session…we’ll be happy to take a look at it.”

The Second Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly will end Friday evening at 6.

Without a congressional redistricting plan in place before then, a court would then draw a map.

Two of the requested redistricting changes directly affects the Lake Area, by moving more of District 3 into Camden County, pushing more of District 4 out…and removing Pulaski and Laclede Counties from District 4 and putting them into District 8.

