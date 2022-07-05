News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lawsuits Begin In Fatal Amtrak Crash Near Mendon Missouri

ByCBS Radio News

Jul 4, 2022

The lawsuits are piling-up…just days after four people died in an Amtrak derailment in northern Missouri…at a crossing with no lights, gates or bells.

A dump truck driver and three passengers on an Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago died in the Mendon, Missouri crash.

In a federal lawsuit…a surviving passenger from Dubuque, Iowa, named Amtrak, BNSF Railway and MS Contracting…the employer of the dump truck driver…alleging negligent design of the railroad crossing and too many riders on the train.

Amtrak and BNSF Railway also have filed a federal lawsuit against MS Contracting.

The truck driver’s widow has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in state court against Chariton County and a BNSF official who, the suit says, cited the crossing as unsafe.

By CBS Radio News

