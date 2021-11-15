Leaf Pickups Start Thanksgiving Week In Osage Beach

Osage Beach residents will have a chance to clean up their yards of leaves this season without having to bag and haul them away.

The city Public Works department offers a leaf pick-up service for anyone living on city roads.

The city asks participating citizens to rake their leaves to the side of the road or edge of their property in accordance with the leaf pick-up schedule, which is separated into east and west sides of the city.

Special, environmentally friendly leaf bags are available at city hall or public works, which allow residents on non-city streets to participate by leaving their full bags on the side of a city street on pick-up day.

Osage Beach says pick-up usually begins around the Thanksgiving holiday, but is also largely dependent on weather conditions.

For more information and to see the pick-up schedule, visit http://osagebeach-mo.gov

***More info: