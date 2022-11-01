LEAP Officials Are Supporting Amendment 3 In Missouri

The Law Enforcement Action Partnership ( LEAP ) announces their strong support for a “YES” vote on Amendment 3 to legalize adult-use marijuana. They say it is time for failed marijuana laws to change and urge Missourians to vote “YES” on November 8. “We have watched as marijuana arrests and convictions taxed the resources of our local police departments and caused real harm to neighborhoods,” said Lt. Diane Goldstein (Ret.), current executive director of LEAP. “What people don’t see behind the scenes is that law enforcement has a duty to respond any time dispatch receives a call about these low-level marijuana offenses. They divert our attention from responding to and solving more serious crimes. These calls are a distraction and don’t serve the public interest.” LEAP is a nonprofit group of police, prosecutors, judges, and other criminal justice professionals who have firsthand experience in making communities safer by focusing law enforcement resources on the greatest threats to public safety. This includes promoting alternatives to arrest and incarceration, addressing the root causes of crime, and working toward healing police-community relations. “We have watched minds change around the country,” said Goldstein. “Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have already done this, and the results are easy to see. The first states to legalize, Washington and Colorado, are seeing improvements in the number of cases solved because police are able to dedicate their time where it matters most—apprehending criminals and helping the victims and survivors of crime.” The legislation would wipe clean the records of non-violent offenders automatically, at no cost. The expungement measures are the most far-reaching to date in nationwide cannabis legalization measures and the only law of its type directed by a vote of the people. Funds from cannabis tax revenues will pay for the expungement. “The law will return critical resources to local police, but it will also bring new revenue streams to Missouri’s veterans,” said John Payne, Campaign Manager, Legal MO 22. “The tax revenues will be used equally to support veterans’ services, pay for drug treatment and counseling, as well as fund public defenders.” Projections show that a 6 percent retail sales tax on marijuana products sold would generate an estimated $40.8 million in annual revenue, although likely much higher, in Missouri and $13.8 million in additional local government revenues. Missouri would be the 20th state to legalize adult-use marijuana. Amendment 3 has been endorsed by a broad range of supporters including: the AFL-CIO, LEAP, St. Louis City and County Chapters of NAACP, Freedom, Inc and CCO to name a few.