Learn More About MoDot Funding Online

Trying to make heads and tails about transportation projects and where your transportation dollars go in the State of Missouri ? If so, then you need to go no further than MoDOT’s website and what’s referred to as the department’s “Citizen’s Guide to Transportation.”
Also included in the guide, according to area engineer Bob Lynch, is a transportation calculator which can figure how much funding MoDOT receives based on the number of miles you drive. Lynch is a regular guest around 8:40 every Monday morning on the KRMS Ozarks This Morning program.
