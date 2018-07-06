Learn More About MoDot Funding Online

Trying to make heads and tails about transportation projects and where your transportation dollars go in the State of Missouri ? If so, then you need to go no further than MoDOT’s website and what’s referred to as the department’s “Citizen’s Guide to Transportation.”

NEWS-7-4-18 Transparent MoDOT - 6th July 2018

Also included in the guide, according to area engineer Bob Lynch, is a transportation calculator which can figure how much funding MoDOT receives based on the number of miles you drive. Lynch is a regular guest around 8:40 every Monday morning on the KRMS Ozarks This Morning program.