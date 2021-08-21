Lebanon Attorney Pleads Guilty To Tax Violations In Federal Court

A Lebanon Attorney with ties to the Lake Area is pleading guilty in Federal court, to charges of tax and labor violations.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Meagan Howe admitted that she withheld just over $15,000 in federal taxes from her employees’ paychecks at Garner and Howe Law Firm and Missouri Law Firm in 2019, but failed to turn that over to the IRS.

She also admitted that she failed to pay an additional $10,285 in employment taxes.

Additionally, Howe stated she falsely prepared and submitted 2018 tax returns for herself and her husband.

Howe accepted a plea deal, in which she must pay restitution to the IRS, the Missouri Department of Revenue and the individual victims in her case.

She also faces up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

