A new food pantry is being proposed in Lebanon.

Officials with LifePoint Church are asking for permission to use their location on West Elm for a new food bank called “The Market”.

They say the size of the pantry as well as the name of the pantry would give residents a feeling of acceptance, without casting judgment.

The Lebanon Planning and Zoning Committee make a decision on the proposal at Thursday night’s meeting, which starts at 6:00PM.